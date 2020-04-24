हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kangana Ranaut

Police complaint against Kangana Ranaut over controversial remark in video supporting sister Rangoli Chandel

The complaint was filed by a lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, at the suburban Amboli Police Station on Wednesday.

Police complaint against Kangana Ranaut over controversial remark in video supporting sister Rangoli Chandel

Mumbai: A complaint has been filed with against Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut for allegedly referring to members of a particular community as a terrorist in a video released in support of her sister Rangoli Chandel, an official said on Friday.

The complaint was filed by a lawyer, Ali Kashif Khan Deshmukh, at the suburban Amboli Police Station on Wednesday.

The Twitter account of Chandel, who is also the 33- year-old actor's manager, recently got suspended for alleged hate speech.

According to the complaint, while supporting her sister, Ranaut, in the video, allegedly referred to members of a particular community as "terrorist", the official said.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

address the controversy around #RangoliChandel's tweet, and why freedom of speech is important in a democracy.

A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@team_kangana_ranaut) on

Kangana Ranaut had released the video some time back.

Following the release of the video, Deshmukh submitted an application to the Amboli police seeking registration of a case against the actor, the official said.

 

Kangana Ranaut Rangoli Chandel police complaint Twitter
