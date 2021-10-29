Pooja Bhatt thanks Nawab Malik for speaking against 'campaign of hate' towards Bollywood

New Delhi: A day after Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay HC, actress Pooja Bhatt tweeted about the targeting of Bollywood and thanked Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik for standing up for the Bollywood industry and Mumbai which she stated are closely connected.

In her tweet, on Friday, she wrote, "Thank you @nawabmalikncp for taking a stand against the engineered campaign of hate towards the Hindi film Industry. It makes us feel less orphaned. Bollywood & Bombay/Mumbai are Intrinsically linked. This is the city of dreams after all & has sustained millions over the years."

The actress had commented on a video of the minister while he was interacting with a leading daily. He had accused the BJP of conspiring to malign Bollywood claiming that the UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wants to shift the film industry to his state.

Take a look at her tweet:

Pooja Bhatt has been actively following the Aryan Khan case and taking to social media to voice her opinions as new developments arise.

Earlier, when Shah Rukh Khan had visited his son Aryan at Arthur Road Jail, she had bashed paparazzi for hounding the superstar during a traumatic time in his life.

She had written, "Dear members of the press. I know times are tougher than ever & there is immense pressure on you’ll from your respective employers to grab a byte even if it means compromising your own health & safety but how do you’ll explain this pack like behaviour to your own children? Tragic."

The Bombay High Court has allowed bail to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, at a Rs 1 lakh bond, as per the orders issued on Friday.

Justice NW Sambre, who granted bail to Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Thursday, has asked them to furnish one or more surety and not leave Mumbai or India without the permission of the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating officer.

Aryan Khan was arrested after drugs raids by NCB on a cruise ship party on October 2. He has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail for three weeks. The Bombay High Court order has to go to a special anti-narcotics court and be processed before a release order is issued.

Aryan will be released from the Arthur Road Jail on Friday evening if the trial court's order reaches the jailor before 5:30 pm.

"We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from the high court today. Once we get it, we will submit it along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court," Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told news agency PTI.