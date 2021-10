Surrender passport, visit to NCB office every Friday: Aryan Khan's 5-page bail court

MUMBAI: The Bombay High Court has allowed bail to Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, at a Rs 1 lakh bond, as per the orders issued on Friday.

Justice NW Sambre, who granted bail to Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha on Thursday, has asked them to furnish one or more surety and not leave Mumbai or India without the permission of the Narcotics Control Bureau investigating officer.

They have been asked not to indulge in similar activities, not make any public statements about the case, attend the NCB office every Friday between 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and also go there as and when called.

The court has also directed them not to indulge in influencing witnesses in any manner, attempt to delay the trial and attend court on all dates in the order, which will pave the way for the release of the trio later on Friday.

If any of these conditions are violated, the court says, the NCB can request cancellation of bail.

Justice Sambre had on Thursday evening granted bail to the three youngsters nabbed in the NCB swoop on a cruise ship party on October 2, and the detailed orders were set for Friday.

Aryan Khan was arrested after drugs raids by NCB on a cruise ship party on October 2. He has been in Mumbai's Arthur Road jail for three weeks. The Bombay High Court order has to go to a special anti-narcotics court and be processed before a release order is issued.

Aryan will be released from the Arthur Road Jail on Friday evening if the trial court's order reaches the jailor before 5:30 pm.

"We are prepared with our sureties. We are hoping to get the order copy from the high court today. Once we get it, we will submit it along with all the necessary documents to the special NDPS court," Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde told news agency PTI.