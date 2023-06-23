Pooja Hegde’s Epic Instagram Ode To Shah Rukh Khan From Mohabbatein: Check Pic

Pooja Hegde is one of the most beautiful and talented actresses in the entertainment industry. She is not only a popular star in the South but is also making a mark in Bollywood. Beyond her acting prowess, Pooja is a fitness enthusiast and is very active on social media. With regular updates of photos and videos, her fans eagerly follow her Instagram handle. In a recent Instagram Stories, Pooja paid a remarkable tribute to superstar Shah Rukh Khan, capturing everyone's attention.

Pooja Hegde’s Instagram post

In her latest Instagram Stories, Pooja was seen in a pink and black gym outfit and a white sweater hanging around her neck.

To make her fans wonder about her new look, she captioned the post, “Woke up and chose to be SRK from Mohabbatein…a sleepy one though.”

This iconic look was adopted by Shah Rukh Khan in the Aditya Chopra-directed, Mohabbatein, which was a blockbuster. In the 2001 movie, SRK played the role of Raj Aryan, a music teacher. The film also starred Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Jimmy Shergill, Uday Chopra, Jugal Hansraj and others.

Pooja Hegde’s movies

Pooja Hegde made her acting debut in 2012 with Mugamoodi, a Tamil film. She appeared in many Telegu films thereafter, which were successful at the box office. She also tried her luck in Bollywood and made her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Ashutosh Gowariker’s historical drama, Mohenjo Daro. The movie was a box office failure.

Pooja also appeared in films like Housefull 4 and Cirkus. She was last seen in the Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which released in April.