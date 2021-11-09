हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Poonam Pandey

Poonam Pandey's BIG controversies: From naked photoshoot to stripping on Team India's World Cup win

Poonam and Sam Bambay tied the knot on September 1, 2020, in Mumbai. She took to Instagram and announced her wedding news with fans along with a picture with her husband.

Poonam Pandey&#039;s BIG controversies: From naked photoshoot to stripping on Team India&#039;s World Cup win
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Model-actress Poonam Pandey has once again hogged the limelight. The controversial star has been reportedly rushed to the hospital after alleging she was assaulted by her husband Sam Bombay. The latter was arrested on November 8, 2021. 

Amid these fresh charges surfaced, let's take a look at some of her BIG controversies: 

Model promised to strip if Team India won Cricket World Cup 2011:

Poonam Pandey shot to the headlines after she claimed that she would strip naked if the Indian cricket team wins the 2011 World Cup. Incidentally, India did win the World Cup but BCCI did not allow Poonam to strip.

Poonam Pandey's Bollywood debut Nasha:

Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with 'Nasha'. However, there were protests against the film and its release, reportedly the film was banned at many places.

Poonam Pandey arrested for naked photoshoot on beach:

In November 2020, she was arrested in North Goa for allegedly shooting an obscene and vulgar video on the beach. The women's wing of Goa Forward Party filed a complaint against the actress for allegedly shooting a "porn video" at Goa's Chapoli Dam. 

Poonam Pandey and Sam Bombay wedding:

After a few days of her marriage, Poonam accused her husband Sam Bombay of molestation and assault. The incident allegedly happened in Canacona village in south Goa. Sam was later arrested. However, he was granted conditional bail a day after. 

On Karwa Chauth in 2020, Poonam shared pictures with husband Sam Bombay on social media debunking all marital discord rumours. 

Poonam Pandey vs Raj Kundra

She filed a lawsuit against actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra. She accused Armsprime Media, the company that was responsible for handling The Poonam Pandey App content of illegally using her content even after their contract expired.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Poonam PandeyPoonam Pandey controversiesPoonam Pandey husbandPoonam Pandey picsPoonam Pandey hospitalisedsam bombay
Next
Story

Hot Scoop! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wedding NOT happening this year? Check dates

Must Watch

PT3M45S

Terrorists attack for the second time in 24 hours in Jammu-Kashmir