PRABHAS

Prabhas Ranks On Top In 'Most Popular Male Stars In India' List

In second place is equally popular south star - Thalapathy Vijay - known for his strong fan base and his impeccable screen presence.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 01:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Ormax Media has unveiled its latest rankings of the most popular male film stars in India, and topping the list is none other than Prabhas, the pan-India superstar. With his massive success in films like Baahubali and Saaho and his recent hit Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has firmly established himself as a global icon.

In second place is the ever-charismatic Thalapathy Vijay, the pride of Tamil cinema. Known for his strong fan base and his impeccable screen presence, Vijay continues to dominate with his box office hits and his loyal following. His versatility in taking on diverse roles across various genres has made him a favourite of audiences across the country.

After the top two is Bollywood King Khan, Shah Rukh Khan.Apart from the first three positions, Jr NTR ranks at number 4th while Ajith Kumar is at number five. Icon star Allu Arjun ranks at number 6th, Mahesh Babu at number 7th, and Suriya at 8th position. Ram Charan ranks at 9th position, and the 10th position is owned by Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan.

After the roaring success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is currently shooting for his next 'The Raja Saab'. He also has Salaar: Part 2 – Shouryanga Parvam, Kalki 2, an untitled project with Hanu Raghavpudi, and 2 more films with Hombale Films.

