Prabhas

Prabhas resumes shooting for his next biggie with Pooja Hegde

The film stars Bollywood actress Pooja Hegde as female lead.

Mumbai: Telugu superstar Prabhas has announced that he is resuming shooting for his next biggie. The actor took to Instagram to share the news with fans on Friday, and also posted a picture from the set of the film.

In the snapshot Prabhas can be seen standing in front of a piano in a beautifully decorated room. "Elated to share that I'm resuming shooting for my upcoming film. Looking forward to a fun schedule," wrote Prabhas, as caption.

Sharing the "Baahubali" actor's post, Pooja wrote: "See you on set STAR @actorprabhas".

Soon after Prabhas' post, fans went wild on social media guessing the name of the film. Various unconfirmed reports have claimed the film is titled "Jaan". Others have said the title is "Darling".

Still others claimed that, for now, the shooting of the film is going ahead with the working title "Prabhas 20".

The film is directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar.

Like Prabhas' last releases, the "Bahubali" films and "Saaho", this project, too, promises to be a mega-budget extravaganza. A major portion of the film will reportedly be shot in Europe.

 

