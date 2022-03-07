‘Prabhas sent food for everyone on the sets of Radhe Shyam,’ says Pooja Hegde

Hyderabad: Actress Pooja Hegde has been busy promoting her upcoming magnum opus 'Radhe Shyam'. The actress talks about her experience working for the movie with Prabhas. "I have played Prerana in the movie, a role I have been in love with. My role has different shades, and emotions. Prerana's role is a multilayered one, and I had to research the role. This had a great impact on my thinking as well", Pooja said.

Talking on the crux of 'Radhe Shyam', Pooja reveals that she is a believer in astrology, and firmly believes in fortune-telling.

When quizzed about her experience working with top Telugu heroes, Pooja stated that she has been overwhelmed at the kind of reception by them so far.

"Prabhas, having such a huge fandom, is so humble. During the 'Radhe Shyam' shooting, many of our team had Covid infection. Prabhas made sure to send food to them all. My mother also felt happy about this lovely gesture".

Coming to other actors, Pooja explained, "Jr NTR is an amazing actor, a perfectionist. His shots get okayed in a single take. On the other hand, Allu Arjun carries so much energy around, which makes him the perkiest person on the sets".

On being quizzed about her upcoming ventures, Pooja said, "I have a project with Mahesh Babu, which is to be directed by Trivikram Srinivas. I also have some other movies in my kitty which will be announced soon".

Pan-India movie 'Radhe Shyam' is up for a theatrical release on March 11 worldwide.