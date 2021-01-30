Preggers Kareena Kapoor Khan twirling in a metallic skirt is too cute to miss - Watch

New Delhi: B-Town stunner Kareena Kapoor Khan is preggers and the glow on her face is visible. Bebo and Saif Ali Khan are expecting their second child anytime in the month of February, as the latter revealed in one of his recent interviews.

Pregnancy has never stopped Kareena Kapoor from working. In fact, he is working more these days. Much like Anushka Sharma, Bebo too has her hands full with brand endorsements, shoots and chat show keeping her busy.

A fun BTS (behind-the-scenes) video was shared by international hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori, who is working closely with the star. Kareena can be seen happily twirling in a metallic skirt and looking absolutely a stunner.

Kareena and Saif became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 21, 2016. The couple announced Kareena's second pregnancy earlier this year.

On the work front, Kareena will be seen in Aamir Khan starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. It is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit 'Forrest Gump', starring Tom Hanks. The Hindi version is directed by Advait Chandan, who had helmed Aamir's 'Secret Superstar'.

The film's release date has been postponed by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. 'Laal Singh Chaddha' has been co-produced by Aamir Khan.