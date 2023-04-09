Preity Zinta Pens Long Note On Two Events That 'Left Her Shaken' This Week

Mumbai: Preity Zinta took to Instagram on Saturday to post about two incidents which shook her belief in humanity. The actor took on the celeb photographers for their alleged `insensitivity` towards one incident. In another instance, Preity talked about her children who were `preyed on` recently.

Citing the first incident in detail, Preity wrote, "2 events this week have left me a bit shaken.1 regarding my daughter Gia-where a woman tried to take her photo. When we politely asked her not to she walked away, then suddenly scooped my daughter in her arms & planted a big wet kiss next to her mouth & ran off saying what a cute baby. This woman lives in an elite building & happened to be in the garden where my kids were playing. If I wasn`t a celebrity I probably would have reacted badly but kept my cool as I didn`t want to make a scene."

Preity shared a pap`s video which referred to the second incident. She wrote, "U can see the 2nd incident here. I had a plane to catch & this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. Over the years he has harassed me for money & I have given it to him when I could. This time when he asked for money I said sorry today I have no cash, just a credit card. The lady with me gave him some money from her purse. He threw it back at her cuz it wasn`t enough & started getting aggressive. As u can see he followed us for some time & got more aggressive."

See the post shared by Preity in which she expressed her concern

"The photographers found this incident funny. Instead of helping us they filmed & laughed. NO ONE told him not to follow the car or harass us as anyone could have gotten hurt. Had there been an accident, I would have been blamed. My being a celebrity would have been questioned. Bollywood would have been blamed & a lot of negativity would have spread," she added.

Commenting on the alleged harassment which a celeb faces in India, Priety concluded, "I think it`s high time people realise that I`m a human being first, then a mom & then a celebrity. I also don`t need to apologise for my success constantly & be bullied for it cuz I`ve worked very hard to get where I am. I have an equal right like anyone else in this country to live the way I want so please think before you judge & please stop blaming celebrities for everything. There are always 2 sides to a story. Most importantly my children are NOT part of a package deal & are not meant to be preyed on so please Leave my kids alone & don`t come to them for photos or touch/grab them. They are infants & need to be treated like infants, not celebrities."

She added, "I sincerely hope that the photographers that ask us for photos, videos & sound bytes also have the grace, humanity & maturity to act & help in the future instead of filming & laughing cuz most of the time it`s not funny." Preity`s celeb friends showed solidarity with her situation. Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Well done Pree". Arjun Rampal wrote, "Next time give me a call will sort them out." Priyanka Chopra posted emojis on her post. Malaika Arora wrote, "U said it out loud n clear." Preity is now busy with the ongoing IPL 2023 commitments.