Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier flaunts her boho style in latest photoshoot pics

The young and talented Priya Prakash has a strong Insta family of over 6.9 million followers, who eagerly wait for her fresh posts.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier understands the power and reach of social media. After all, she became an overnight star—all thanks to netizens going crazy over her 'wink' video. The stunner recently shared some of the pictures from her latest photoshoot.

pc: @albert_will.i.am

The trees beautifully show us how to let things go

pc: @albert_will.i.am

She shot to fame after her wink from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' got viral. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. It was from her maiden Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' starring Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.

The film released this year on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019, but garnered a mixed response from the audiences.

 

 

 

 

 

 

