Priya Prakash Varrier

Priya Prakash Varrier's video clip from latest ad shoot goes viral—Watch

The video has gone viral on the internet and has already garnered over 875,110 views on Instagram. 

Priya Prakash Varrier's video clip from latest ad shoot goes viral—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Internet sensation Priya Prakash Varrier became an overnight star—allt thanks to her 'wink'. The young and pretty Priya recently shared a video clip from her latest ad shoot and we must say she is looking stunning in it.

The video has gone viral on the internet and has already garnered over 875,110 views on Instagram.

Watch the video here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by priya prakash varrier (@priya.p.varrier) on

The teenage star shot to fame after her wink from the song 'Manikya Malaraya Poovi' got viral. Her 'winking' act won many hearts. It was from her maiden Malayalam movie 'Oru Adaar Love' starring Roshan Abdul Rahoof.

The song which made Priya and Roshan so popular brilliantly taps the sweet high school love story of a boy and a girl.

'Oru Adaar Love' is a romantic drama directed by Omar Lulu. It stars Priya Prakash Varrier, Siyadh Shajahan, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef in the lead roles.

The film released this year on Valentine's Day, February 14 but garnered a mixed response from the audiences.

The actress has reportedly bagged her second Bollywood project after the controversial 'Sridevi Bungalow'. However, nothing has been officially announced. 

