Priyanka Chopra calls Nick Jonas her 'real life Bollywood hero' as they share unseen pics from wedding

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have shared some unseen breathtaking pictures from their wedding in India two years ago and we can't thank them enough. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this week. Hence, on the special occasion, Priyanka and Nick shared these photos from their wedding album and wished each other.

The pictures are from their Hindu wedding. The couple married in a two-part wedding ceremony - as per Christian and Hindu rituals - at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

Priyanka shared the photo with the caption, "2 years down... forever to go" while Nick wrote, "Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful."

Nick Jonas just took our hearts away with his beautiful words for his doting wife and Priyanka added a mushy comment to it. "My real life Bollywood Hero! I love you handsome," she wrote.

Take a look at the pictures from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding ceremony.

No doubt, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the cutest couple in town. Isn't it?

Priyanka and Nick dated for a few months before getting married in December 2018.