Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra calls Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas 'J sisters'

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to pop singer Nick Jonas, has shared a photograph with Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, whom she called her "J sisters".

Priyanka Chopra calls Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas 'J sisters'

Los Angeles: Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is married to pop singer Nick Jonas, has shared a photograph with Danielle Jonas and Sophie Turner, whom she called her "J sisters".

Sharing the image on Instagram on Friday, the three are seen posing for the camera. 

Priyanka captioned the photograph: "The 'J sisters' are finally together." She tagged both Sophie and Danielle, Joe Jonas' fiance and Kevin Jonas' wife, respectively.

The "Isn't It Romantic" actress then shared a photograph with her husband Nick and captioned: "It's the Jonai comin atchya!" 

While Priyanka, "Game of Thrones" actor Turner and Danielle appeared in the video of Jonas Brothers' first comeback single - "Sucker", the three are not part of the group's latest number titled "Cool".

Priyanka and Nick got married on December 1 last year at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace hotel.

Priyanka ChopraNick JonasSophie TurnerDanielle Jonas
