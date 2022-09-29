Priyanka Chopra drops NEW PIC with daughter Malti Marie as they go on a stroll

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently enjoying and embracing the phase of motherhood in her life. The global star keeps posting pictures with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas as the two hangout together.

Recently, taking to her Instagram account, Priyanka shared a photo of her walk with daughter Malti Marie and wrote, “Just two girls walkin’ 5th av.” She was seen taking the daughter for walk in a stroller.

See the picture here

Looking at their matching outfits, while Priyanka donned a knitted white dress and left her hair open, little Malti can be seen dressed in a cute white dress as well. The actress keeps delighting her fans wih her pictures with daughter Malti Marie, however, she hasn’t revealed her face clearly.

Recently, Priyanka went to the UN General Assembly meet as UNICEF global ambassador where she talked about Sustainable Development Goals. Daughter Malti Marie also accompanied for the trip to the New York.

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy in January 2022. She keeps sharing her pictures with daughter Malti Marie. However, she does not reveal her face clearly in any of the photos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`. It is expected to on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023. It will also mark Farhan Akhtar’s return to the director’s chair after ‘Don 2’. She was last seen in Netflix film ‘The White Tiger’ alongside Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav.