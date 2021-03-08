Priyanka Chopra reunites with husband Nick Jonas, family in London, shares group photo

NEW DELHI: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra has finally got a chance to spend quality time with her hubby Nick Jonas, in-laws — Paul Kevin Jonas and Denise Miller Jonas and her mother Madhu Chopra. The musician recently flew to London along with his parents to reunite with his wife, who has been busy shooting for her upcoming projects in the city.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share the happy moments the family shared together. In one of the photos, we see Priyanka and her family, dressed in winter clothing and with shades on, posing for a selfie. In another, the desi girl is seen wearing a sweater knitted by her mom and posing with her hair tied back and light makeup.

Adding a heartfelt caption to the picture, she wrote, "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in London. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited." It is to be noted that Priyanka and her mother have been stationed in London for almost a year now.

The actress' friends commented on the photo with love and support. Singer Jay Sean wrote, "Awwww how sweet! Enjoy" and actress Yasmine Al Massri showered the comment section with heart-eyes emojis.

Priyanka, who kickstarted the year on a busy note, announced the launch of her Indian restaurant 'Sona' in New York City. The restaurant will be open for visitors later this month.

On the work front, PeeCee was most recently seen in Ramin Bahrani’s Netflix release 'The White Tiger' in which she played a supporting role. She is currently in London where she was shooting for several films such as the romantic drama 'Text For You' and the spy-thriller 'Citadel' directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. She also recently released her memoir 'Unfinished' which revealed the many personal struggles and experiences of the Bollywood actress.

On the other hand, Nick is busy promoting his upcoming new solo album ‘Spaceman’ which is set to release on March 12. The singer revealed that most of the love songs are dedicated to and inspired by his ladylove Priyanka in an interview with Apple Music.