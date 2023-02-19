topStoriesenglish2574981
PRIYANKA CHOPRA

Priyanka Chopra Finally Reveals Daughter Malti Marie’s Face on Instagram, Shares Adorable Pics With her

Priyanka Chopra revealed daughter Malti Marie’s face on Instagram as she shared a couple of pictures with her.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 19, 2023, 11:34 AM IST|Source: ANI

Washington: Actor Priyanka Chopra on Sunday morning shared some new selfies with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to Instagram, Priyanka shared a couple of pictures which she captioned, "Days like this." In the picture, the `Don` actor looked stylish in a white t-shirt, denim pants, and a brown leather jacket. She had minimal makeup on, while she sported a chic pair of shades. Priyanka could be seen holding Malti in her left arm. She looked precious in her baby pink co-ord set and a white head bow. In the second picture, Priyanka can be seen on the bed while she held Malti close to her.  

Soon after she shared the picture on social media, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons. "Aww nicks favorite ladies looking beautiful as always!," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "So beautiful!! Heartwarming." A user wrote, "Motherhood is Love." "Precious girl some family cuddles," another user commented. 

Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas tied the knot in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. The couple welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy in January last year. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka. 

She will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship in the mould of cult hits `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors soon. 

