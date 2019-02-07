हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra gets her maiden wax statue at Madame Tussauds—Video

That's not all, her statue will also be placed in Madame Tussauds London museum.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Desi girl Priyanka Chopra got married to international music sensation Nick Jonas at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on December 2, 2018. The fairytale wedding can easily be given the title of 'wedding of the year' with festivities continuing for days.

Well, now Mrs Jonas has added another feather to her cap. PeeCee has got her maiden wax statue at Madame Tussauds museum in New York City. Yes! And must we say that the wax statue has been beautifully designed, looking exactly like our desi girl?

The official handle of the museum shared the video when Priyanka had her moment with the statue looking like her mirror image. The caption reads: “We are so excited to announce that we have officially launched the first ever @priyankachopra Jonas figure here at @nycwax . Come meet her and take that perfect selfie in New York today! #PriyankaChopra #nycwax#madametussauds #newyork.”

Isn't it simply awesome?

That's not all, her statue will also be placed in Madame Tussauds London museum. They too shared a sneak peek video. Catch a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She's coming to London @priyankachopra

A post shared by Madame Tussauds London (@madametussauds) on

Well, the look that has been created in the wax statue happens to be from Priyanka's appearance on  Emmy Awards' when she stunned everyone donning Jason Wu's red flowy gown. And who can forget her famous twirl on the red carpet?

After all, it caught the maximum attention and the pictures were splashed across the internet.

Atta girl!

 

Priyanka ChopraWax statueMadame TussaudsPriyanka Chopra JonasNick JonasMadame Tussauds Londonpriyanka chopra wax statuemadame tussauds new york
