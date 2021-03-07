Priyanka Chopra opens Indian cuisine restaurant 'Sona' in New York, shares puja picture with husband Nick Jonas

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra has added one more feather in her cap. The actress turned producer and author, has now become a restaurant owner. The global icon took to her Instagram to share the news on Sunday (March 7).

“I’m thrilled to present to you SONA, a new restaurant in NYC that I poured my love for Indian food into. SONA is the very embodiment of timeless India and the flavours I grew up with. The kitchen is helmed by the incredible Chef @harinayak, a masterful talent, who has created the most delicious and innovative menu, taking you on a food journey through my amazing country. SONA is opening later this month, and I can’t wait to see you there! This endeavour would not have been possible without the leadership of my friends Maneesh Goyal and David Rabin. Thank you to our designer Melissa Bowers and the rest of the team for realizing this vision so clearly,” wrote the ‘Quantico’ star.

Priyanka shared the post along with three photographs. The first picture shows the nameplate of the restaurant, the other two are from 2019, when Priyanka performed puja at the restaurant site along with restaurant partner Maneesh Goyal and singer-husband Nick Jonas.

Maneesh also shared the news through his Instagram handle. “Opening a restaurant is a team effort for sure. I’m gonna spend the next few posts proudly sharing the people who brought SONA to life.

First, my kind friend @priyankachopra, who has been the creative force behind SONA. There is no one who better—and more boldly—personifies “global Indian” than Pri. SONA is so lucky to have her in our corner. From the design, to the menu, to the music, to even the name, Priyanka has her fingerprints all over SONA. Love you dear Pri! Our baby is finally ready for the world to see! We’re about to have a lot of fun. See you all soon on 20th St! @sonanewyork,” Manish captioned his post.

Priyanka was last seen in the Netflix adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning book ‘The White Tiger.’ The talented actress also recently became a bestselling author with her recently released memoir ‘Unfinished.’

‘7 Khoon Maaf’ actress upcoming movies include Matrix 4 and Text For You.