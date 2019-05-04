close

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is a sucker for sparkle

If Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked like a million bucks at the Billboard Music Awards 2019 red carpet, it was courtesy her sparkling ensemble and glittering jewels, which were priced over a whopping Rs 1.8 crore.

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka made a stellar statement at the music awards in Las Vegas on Wednesday night. She chose a stunning white embellished Zuhair Murad Haute Couture gown reports pagesix.com.

She started off with a pair of Tiffany & Co. diamond-studded hoop earrings worth $5,600 and a matching pavé bracelet for $12,000, both from the brand`s T collection -- but the real bling was around her neck.

The 36-year-old actress layered on Tiffany`s HardWear Ball Pendant worth $11,000, Victoria Graduated Line Necklace costing $55,000 and Circlet diamond necklace for $165,000. 

She topped it all off with a trio of rings: a Tiffany T Wire Ring worth $2,300, T Two Chain Ring and another T-Wire Ring in white gold costing $850 and $825 respectively.

She completed her look with a pair of nude PVC stilletos from Yeezy, priced safely close to Rs 50,000 and a Swarovski-embellished and feather bag worth $3,620.

On the acting front, the "Isn`t It Romantic" star has wrapped up filming "The Sky is Pink", directed by Shonali Bose. She has also announced an India-set wedding comedy in which she will collaborate with writer-actor Mindy Kaling. 

