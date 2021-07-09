हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is 'just vibing' in chic white outfit, explores London with her friends! - See pics

On Thursday night, global sensation Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram to share her all-white boss lady ensemble and pictures of her exploring the beautiful city with her friends.

Priyanka Chopra is &#039;just vibing&#039; in chic white outfit, explores London with her friends! - See pics
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is back in London and seems to be enjoying her time there, 'just vibing' and 'looking for adventure' as per her latest Instagram stories. On Thursday night, the stunning actress took to her Instagram to share her all-white boss lady ensemble and pictures of her exploring the beautiful city with her friends. 

In the first picture, the 'Dostana' actress is seen wearing a white outfit paired with gold jewellery and captioned it saying, "Just vibing" and in the second one, she appears to be looking away, thinking of all the things she could do in the wondrous city. 

The actress was also seen laying on the grass with her friends, Divya Jyoti and James Cavanaugh and walking the city streets in her stylish outfit. 

Check out pictures from her London diaries:

pc

london

chopra

exploring

friends

The actress is back in London after enjoying her downtime in the US where she had spent quality time with her family and hubby Nick Jonas and also visited her restaurant, Sona, in NYC. She had also visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio with her mother Madhu Chopra and some other family members.

Priyanka was earlier stationed for a long time in London where she was shooting back to back for her upcoming projects. The global star will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Priyanka ChopraPriyanka Chopra JonasPriyanka Chopra InstagramPriyanka Chopra picsPriyanka Chopra photos
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' co-star Sadia Khateeb is a vision in white - Check her best looks!

Must Watch

PT11M11S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, July 09, 2021