Priyanka Chopra is 'just vibing' in chic white outfit, explores London with her friends! - See pics

New Delhi: Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is back in London and seems to be enjoying her time there, 'just vibing' and 'looking for adventure' as per her latest Instagram stories. On Thursday night, the stunning actress took to her Instagram to share her all-white boss lady ensemble and pictures of her exploring the beautiful city with her friends.

In the first picture, the 'Dostana' actress is seen wearing a white outfit paired with gold jewellery and captioned it saying, "Just vibing" and in the second one, she appears to be looking away, thinking of all the things she could do in the wondrous city.

The actress was also seen laying on the grass with her friends, Divya Jyoti and James Cavanaugh and walking the city streets in her stylish outfit.

Check out pictures from her London diaries:

The actress is back in London after enjoying her downtime in the US where she had spent quality time with her family and hubby Nick Jonas and also visited her restaurant, Sona, in NYC. She had also visited the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio with her mother Madhu Chopra and some other family members.

Priyanka was earlier stationed for a long time in London where she was shooting back to back for her upcoming projects. The global star will be seen in spy thriller series ‘Citadel’, rom-com ‘Text For You’ and ‘Matrix 4’. Priyanka will also feature in an Indian wedding comedy, which she co-produces with Mindy Kaling.