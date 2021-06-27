Priyanka Chopra enjoys ‘golgappas’ at Sona Restaurant New York, gets emotional seeing her ‘labour of love’

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra who launched an Indian restaurant in New York City along with restaurateur Maneesh Goyal on March 26, finally gets to visit the place and hog on her favourite Indian food with her bunch of friends.

Priyanka was involved in planning the restaurant for three years. The restaurant has a private dining room, named after Priyanka’s nickname ‘Mimi’ ’ and also sells art by Indian artists.

The actress took to Instagram to share stunning photos from Sona Restaurant. She called it a ‘unique experience’ and ‘a part of my heart in the heart of New York City’.

Check out her post:

“I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City,” wrote Priyanka.

The actress looks stunning in the pictures. She can be seen wearing bright yellow wide leg pants with striped blue shirt. PeeCee posed with Sona Restaurant team, her friends, and golgappas in the beautiful photos.

On the work front, Priyanka recently retired to the US after filming for her upcoming web series ‘Citadel’ in London, UK. The actress will also be seen in an upcoming rom-com ‘Text For You’ and in the highly successful Matrix series part four.