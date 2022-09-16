Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas jet off to undisclosed location to celebrate Singer's birthday

Mumbai: Power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have jetted off to an unknown location to celebrate Nick`s 30th birthday.

In a video shared by Nick, the two were seen boarding a private Jet. Nick shared a video on his Instagram in which the couple was boarding a private Jet. The candid shot featured wife Priyanka talking on the phone inside the plane. The glimpse also offers the birthday decoration that was on the inside of the jet.

Nick captioned the post, "Here we go... #30". Priyanka also shared the same video on her Instagram Story and wrote "Let`s go @nickjonas #NJ30". The singer turns a year older on Friday. The couple did not give any clues or hints about where they were going so fans on social media are quite curious to get more details about the couple`s special vacation.

Here is the post shared by the singer-musician:

Priyanka and Nick Jonas got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur`s Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai. In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy. Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as `It`s All Coming Back To Me`, and the series `Citadel`. Produced by Russo Brothers, `Citadel` will hit the OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar`s `Jee Le Zaraa`, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of `Dil Chahta Hai` and `Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara`, both of which have become cult classics over the years. `Jee Le Zaraa` is reportedly going on floors around the end of this year and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.