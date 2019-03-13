Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas welcome an 'extra Chopra Jonas' to family—See pic

New Delhi: Expect global icon Priyanka Chopra and international music sensation Nick Jonas to do things lavishly. The gorgeous couple has welcomed a new family member and no it's not what you are thinking!

Well, to celebrate the success of Jonas Brother's new single 'Sucker', the duo has got a brand new swanky Mercedez—Maybach car. Yes! The shining black beauty will leave you mighty impressed with jaws on the floor.

Priyanka and Nick pose for a kiss just in front of it and PeeCee shared it on Instagram. She wrote: “When the hubby goes number one.. the wifey gets a @maybach !! Introducing.. Extra Chopra Jonas.. haha .. I love you baby!! Yaaay! Best husband ever.. @nickjonas.”

Jonas Brothers—Kevin, Nick and Joe's comeback song 'Sucker' topped the Billboard chart with number one spot and this has got the famjam celebrating the big way. The 'Sucker' video also features Piggy Chops with hubby Nick besides Kevin with wife Danielle and Joe with 'Game Of Thrones' star Sophie Turner.

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Shonali Bose's 'The Sky Is Pink' and the filming wrapped up recently. It stars Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohan Saraf in pivotal roles.