Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas's Christmas pictures will make you go green with envy

Global icon Priyanka Chopra sure had the best Christmas celebrations and courtesy her husband Nick Jonas, who never leaves an opportunity to surprise her. Nick gifted her an exorbitant electric sledge, which she named the ‘batmobile’.

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas&#039;s Christmas pictures will make you go green with envy

New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra sure had the best Christmas celebrations and courtesy her husband Nick Jonas, who never leaves an opportunity to surprise her. Nick gifted her an exorbitant electric sledge, which she named the ‘batmobile’.

PeeCee took to Instagram to share a picture of her extravagant gift and wrote, "Santa drove in on my batmobile!! Aaaah! My husband knows me so well! Thank you, baby. I love you! #christmas.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

S

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

In one of the videos, PeeCee and Nick were seen zooming around in their new ride.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Crew! #christmas2019

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Priyanka also shared another group picture which features her mom Madhu Chopra, brother Sidharth Chopra, their dogs Diana and Dino.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Wishing her fans on Christmas, PeeCee took to Instagram and wrote, "It’s the happiest Christmas. From ours to yours. Merry Christmas." In the picture, Nick can be seen wrapping his arms around Priyanka.

 

 

  

Priyanka ChopraNick JonasChristmas 2019
