Priyanka Chopra reveals why Nick Jonas missed ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ premiere

New Delhi: Actress Priyanka Chopra has revealed why her singer husband Nick Jonas could not attend the star-studded ‘The Matrix Resurrections’ premiere to The Hollywood Reporter. PeeCee who has become part of the hit franchise said that one of the people from his tour tested COVID-19 positive so as a precautionary measure Nick skipped attending her upcoming movie’s premiere.

Priyanka Chopra had recently walked the green carpet at The Matrix 4 premiere alongside film cast Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Neil Patrick Harris.

At the premiere, while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner, Priyanka informed him the reason for Nick's absence. Chris Gardner took to his twitter and revealed that Priyanka had said, "He couldn't make it tonight. Somebody in his tour tested positive, so he wanted to be careful coming in."

The desi girl also revealed that her husband has watched the latest film and is full of praises. “He loves it and he's a fan of The Matrix anyway,” shared Priyanka.

Priyanka has recently shared a photo of herself in a chartered plane. The actress's mother Madhu Chopra, her in-laws and her team are in it with her. The 39 years old however misses her husband.

“Crew!! I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed u @nickjonas Happy birthday @divya_jyoti ,” wrote the actress.

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ is scheduled to release on December 22.

