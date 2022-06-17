New Delhi: Global icon Priyanka Chopra recently took to Instagram and wished her mommy dearest, Dr Madhu Chopra, on her birthday. The special post became viral as it featured the new addition to the Chopra-Jonas family - PeeCee and Nick Jonas's daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Cradled comfortably in grandmom's arms, the actress shared an adorable wish post for her mom.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA SHARES GLIMPSE OF DAUGHTER MALTI MARIE

Sharing the post, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Happiest birthday Mama. May you always smile that infectious smile of yours. You inspire me so much with your zest for life and experiences every single day! Your solo Europe tour was the best birthday celebration I've seen in a while. Love you to the moon and back Nani."

Nick and Priyanka welcomed a baby girl in January via surrogacy. The media reports later revealed that she was born premature and the name on the birth certificate is Malti Marie Chopra Jonas - a tribute to Priyanka and Nick's mother. PeeCee also seemed to confirm this news as she referred to her little girl as ‘MM’ in her long post.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA'S WORK CALENDAR

After her trip to Paris for brand promotion with fellow actor Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK singer Lisa, Priyanka Chopra is back on the sets of her debut web series ‘Citadel’ which is produced by the Russo Brothers and will hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. She also has Ending Things and It`s All Coming Back To Me in the pipeline. For Bollywood calling, PeeCee has Jee Le Zaraa co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.