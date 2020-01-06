Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from Golden Globes 2020

New Delhi: Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra and her dapper husband Nick Jonas graced the Golden Globes Award 2020 together in stunning outfits. While PeeCee ruled the red carpet in a pink gown, Nick complemented her in a black double-breasted suit.

The actress took to her Instagram to share the pictures of herself and Nick from the Golden Globes. She captioned it, "#GoldenGlobes2020 @nickjonas."

A video of them sharing a kiss on the red carpet is also doing the rounds on social media. Both Nick and Priyanka were also presenters at the event. While they were on stage, Nick grabbed the mike and complimented Priyanka. To which she replied, "Yeah, well nice try Nick but this does not count as a date night.”

'

On the work front, PeeCee has finished shooting for The White Tiger, which is based on the book by the same name written by Aravind Adiga. The film is being helmed by Ramin Bahrani.

The White Tiger stars Rajkummar Rao and PeeCee in the lead role. The film also stars Adarsh Gourav and it is produced by Mukul Deora.