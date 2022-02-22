हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra showers love on Kareena Kapoor's kids Taimur-Jeh, but fan wants her baby's pic!

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan’s younger son turned 1-year-old on Monday (Feb 22) and so in order to express her happiness, Kareena shared a heart-warming note for her son on his special day. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

In the unseen picture, her elder son Taimur and Jeh were seen as crawling on the floor of their home. 

 

She wrote, “Bhaiii (brother), wait for me I am one today. Let’s explore the world together... of course with Amma (mother) following us everywhere…Happy birthday My Jeh baba… My life. #MeraBeta #MyTiger #ToEternityAndBeyond."

While everyone was drooling over the picture, it was Priyanka’s comment which caught everyone’s attention. 

She commented on the post, “Too cute (heart eye emoji)." 

ba

As soon as her comment went viral, one of her fans replied to Priyanka's comment, writing, "Waiting Jonas one ma’am.” 

Well, The fan was talking about Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas’ newborn baby as the couple hasn’t shared any baby’s name or picture till now.

For the unaware, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas have announced a big news recently where they mentioned that they are proud parents now and have got a baby via surrogacy. 

But they haven’t revealed any detail about the baby yet. 

 

For the unversed, Kareena and Saif became proud parents to Taimur Ali Khan on December 20, 2016, and welcomed their second son Jeh on February 21, 2021. 

 

