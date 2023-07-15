Priyanka Chopra Stands Strong With Colleagues In Ongoing SAG AFTRA Strike

Priyanka Chopra is recognised not just for her exceptional acting skills but also for her ability to express her thoughts without hesitation. Her interviews, public speaking skills, and thought-provoking speeches have left a lasting impact on her fans. Recently, Priyanka Chopra addressed the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike and voiced her support. Sharing an Instagram post, she declared her solidarity with her union and colleagues. Amid the current debate surrounding Hollywood writers demanding fairer pay in the streaming era and regulations on artificial intelligence usage, Priyanka Chopra expressed her unwavering support. On Instagram, she shared the logo of “Sag Aftra Strong.”

Priyanka Chopra captioned the post, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow,” accompanied with a red heart and folded-hands emojis. Priyanka also included relevant hashtags, such as Sag Aftra Strong and Sag Aftra Strike, to amplify her message.

On Friday, Hollywood actors united with film and television writers on picket lines — a sight unseen for 63 years. The actors lent their support by enthusiastically rallying outside major studios, advocating for improved compensation in the streaming era and limitations on the use of artificial intelligence. These dual strikes will compound the financial repercussions caused by the writers' strike that commenced on May 2. The already burdened multibillion-dollar media industry finds itself grappling with major changes within the landscape.

In both New York City and Los Angeles, actors marched outside the offices of prominent companies like Netflix Inc and Paramount Global, expressing their demands for higher compensation and other benefits for working-class actors.

Acclaimed actor Susan Sarandon shared her perspective, stating, "We're in an old contract for a new type of business, and it’s just not working for most people," as reported by Reuters.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) is the negotiating group for studios such as Netflix and Walt Disney Co. They affirmed offering substantial increases in compensation to members of SAG-AFTRA and the Writers Guild of America (WGA). However, based on Reuter’s report, the companies are currently facing challenging times. Many streaming services have yet to generate profits after investing billions of dollars in programming to attract audiences.

Second Season For Priyanka Chopra’s Citadel

Priyanka Chopra received exciting news as her last release, Citadel, secured a second season renewal on Amazon Prime Video. She and Richard Madden will reprise their respective roles as Nadia Sinh and Mason Kane in the upcoming season, set to commence production next year. The project, helmed by Joe Russo, promises an action-packed thriller interwoven with a political narrative. Unfortunately, due to the ongoing SAG AFTRA strike, the shooting for Priyanka's collaboration with John Cena and Idris Elba has been temporarily halted after a few weeks of filming.