Priyanka Chopra To Deepika Padukone: Indian Actors Making Waves In International Cinema

New Delhi: When it comes to leaving an indelible mark on the international stage, these Indian actors have not only conquered hearts at home but have also dazzled audiences worldwide. From gripping dramas to thrilling action flicks and charming romantic comedies, they've showcased their exceptional talent and versatility, proving their mettle alongside international co-stars. Let's take a closer look at these stars who have aced their roles on the global platform, earning admiration and applause from audiences around the world.

Anil Kapoor's portrayal of the charismatic game show host in "Slumdog Millionaire" captivated audiences worldwide. The film, directed by Danny Boyle, went on to become a global sensation, winning multiple Oscars.

Priyanka Chopra added her signature charm to the romantic comedy "Isn't It Romantic," starring alongside Rebel Wilson. Her performance as a no-nonsense yoga ambassador was widely praised, contributing to the film's success.

Randeep Hooda showcased his intense acting prowess in the action-packed thriller "Extraction," sharing the screen with Chris Hemsworth. His portrayal of a ruthless crime lord garnered acclaim from audiences and critics alike.

Deepika Padukone made her Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in "XXX: Return of Xander Cage." Her portrayal of the fearless and skilled Serena Unger showcased her action chops and garnered praise worldwide.

Arjan Bajwa headlines the action-comedy "Demon Hunters," alongside JC Lin. The film, set to debut at Cannes Film Festival, promises high-octane action and comedic moments, raising anticipation among audiences For the big release.