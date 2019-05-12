close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas on Mother's Day—Watch

Priyanka took to Instagram and shared two videos, dedicated to the 'Superwomen of the #Jopra house!'

Priyanka Chopra wishes mom Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas on Mother&#039;s Day—Watch

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra had the sweetest wish on Mother's Day for her mom as well as mother-in-law. The actress took to social media app Instagram and shared two videos, dedicated to the 'Superwomen of the #Jopra house!'

Check out Pee Cee's post here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

The caption is, “This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas .

No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two.

I love you both so so much! Biiiiiiig hug! #HappyMothersDay”

The first video montage begins with Pee Cee walking down the aisle on her wedding day with mother Dr Madhu Chopra. The actress tied the knot in a Christain ceremony with International pop-sensation Nick Jonas on December 1 last year. A day later, Nick and Priyanka got married as per Hindu traditions.

The second video begins with Priyanka's picture with her mother-in-law Denise Jonas. The pic was posted by Denise on her Instagram account in October 2018. It was captioned as, “So Blessed #daughterinlove”

Overwhelmed? We bet you are!

Tags:
Priyanka ChopraNick JonasMother's Day
Next
Story

Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir to avert clash with Aamir's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'?

Must Watch

PT1M22S

5W1H: 46 percent Voter turnout till now in Delhi