Parineeti Chopra is a water baby in a stunning yellow monokini - watch video

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra is raising mercury levels with her photos from the Maldives - where she is vacationing with her family. The ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ actress photos are proof that she is a water baby. Parineeti recently dropped a stunning video of herself relaxing inside a pool in a yellow monokini. The actress captioned her post as, “Peace” with a fish emoji.

Earlier, the 32 years old brought the internet into a tizzy with her ‘sunburnt’ photo in a red monokini. Parineet's cousin sister actress Priyanka Chopra teasingly asked Parineeti if she inspired her. “Aha! Inspired maybe??!,” the Quantico star commented.

Parineeti had also shared an adorable family photo from the island nation. In the picture, she can be seen happily posing with her parents Pawan Chopra, Reena Chopra and brother Shivang Chopra. However, the actress missed her other brother Sahaj Chopra, who could not come for the family trip.

“Fam jam, took out our cam! Missing youuuu stoopidd boiii @thisissahajchopra,” Parineeti had captioned her post.

Parineeti has had three movie releases this year with Netflix’s Hindi remake of The Girl On The Train, and a biopic on badminton champion Saina Nehwal titled ‘Saina’ and Dibaker Banerjee’s ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite actor Arjun Kapoor. The latter two films are available on Amazon Prime Videos for streaming.