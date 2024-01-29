Proud Moment: Boman Irani at the Indian High Commission in The UK - Watch

New Delhi: Boman Irani, known for his captivating performances in a diverse range of films, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. However, his journey extends beyond the glitz and glamour of the film world. His foray into public speaking and advocacy for social causes marked a transition from a talented actor to a responsible and influential figure whose voice resonates beyond the confines of the silver screen.

Boman Irani celebrated Republic Day in a special way this year. The actor delivered noteworthy speeches at the British Parliament and the Indian High Commission UK. Irani presented the speeches as part of I.I.M.U.N’s Indo-UK Summit. The summit also brought together 110 school students from 30 different cities across India, belonging to diverse backgrounds, to commemorate 75 years of the Indian Republic. Dressed like a proud Indian, Irani arrived at the IHC for the flag-hoisting in a ‘Bandgala’. The actor also addressed the students at the British Parliament and was felicitated by Lord Jitesh Gadia.

Thrilled with joy, Irani posted pictures from the function. The actor said, “These two young girls sang for us this old Alfred Rose song, inspiring us to bring out a lovely unifying feeling on Republic Day here in London at the Indian High commision. Thank you once again @iimunofficial for inviting me.

Thank you Mr. Doraiswamy ( The High Commissioner) for the wonderful event.”

Meanwhile, Boman Irani is set to make his directorial debut with a project that he has written and will star in. Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates on this.