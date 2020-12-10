हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Daisy Shah

Race 3 actress Daisy Shah stuns internet with her viral bikini pics from Maldives!

She stunned the netizens with her svelte bikini bod, looking simply ravishing.

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Everyone is in love with the Maldives this season! Not that we are complaining. After Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu, Hina Khan, Elli AvrRam amongst others, 'Race 3' actress Daisy Shah is having a ball at the picturesque island spot. 

Daisy Shah worked as a dance choreographer initially and assisted Ganesh Acharya. She played the lead role in 2011 Kannada outing 'Bhadra' and the in 2014 got her big-ticket debut in Bollywood. She starred opposite Salman Khan in her 'Jai Ho' marking her maiden act in Hindi cinema.

Later, Daisy earned a fan following for her glam act in 'Hate Story 3'. 

In 2018, she once again was seen in a Salman Khan starrer 'Race 3', this time playing his sibling on-reel.

We are waiting to see Daisy Shah on-screen back again!

 

