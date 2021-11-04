Rahul Gandhi wrote letter to Shah Rukh Khan after Aryan Khan’s arrest in drugs case

New Delhi: Indian National Congress (INC) leader reportedly wrote a letter to superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan after their 23 years old son Aryan Khan was arrested in an alleged drugs-on-cruise case. Rahul in his letter wrote, “No child deserves to be treated like this” and offered strength to the distressed parents.

According to a report in India Today, Rahul wrote the letter on October 14, when Aryan Khan was lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

“I have seen the good work you have done for people. I am sure their blessings and goodwill will be with you,” the letter stated. Rahul also wished the family re-unite soon in his letter.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Shiv Sena had previously accused the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) of targeting Aryan Khan on the command of the Centre.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray earlier slammed the NCB for running after Bollywood. NCB is only interested in catching celebrities, clicking photos and creating some noise, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had said.

Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs case on October 3. The star kid, after spending around three weeks in jail, was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 28. He walked out on October 30, after all the documentation formalities were completed.

Aryan was previously denied bail two times by the courts before he finally summoned the High Court.

No drugs were found on Aryan but the NCB had argued in the courts that his WhatsApp chats proved his involvement in "illicit drug deals" and links with a foreign drugs cartel. The High Court dismissed this argument and stated that WhatsApp chats were not enough to establish that one of the accused had supplied drugs to Aryan Khan.