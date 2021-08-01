Raj Kundra and associates arrested as they were destroying evidence against them in porn case: Police

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty’s businessman husband Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were arrested as they were destroying evidence against themselves in porn creation and distribution case, said the police to Bombay High Court after Raj Kundra’s lawyer called his arrest ‘illegal’ as there was no prior legal notice served to Kundra.

The police prosecutor Aruna Pai, who was appearing on behalf of Mumbai Police told the Bombay High Court on Saturday (July 31) that Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe were indeed served notice under Section 41A of the CrPC act - mandating their appearance before a police officer, which Kundra denied. Thorpe accepted the notice.

She further added that the police cannot be ‘mute spectators’ while the accused ‘destroy’ evidence.

“Instead of cooperating, they started deleting content from WhatsApp groups and chats. Thus, they started destroying evidence. When an accused starts destroying evidence, investigating authorities cannot be mute spectators, they have to prevent them. Therefore, in order to prevent them, they were arrested,” Aruna Pai told the Bombay High Court.

She further attested, “Police has seized 51 movies under the Hotshot and Bolly Fame app during their search. Besides, more material was seized from Kundra’s personal laptop, mobile phone and Storage Area Network (SAN) device."

Raj Kundra was arrested on July 19 for his involvement in porn creation and distribution racket.

(With inputs from IANS)