Rajinikanth And Kapil Dev To Share Screen Space In Lal Salaam? Here’s What We Know

When two legends come together, it truly is a “moment of honour.” Something similar happened with superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth. Aishwarya is all set to make her directorial comeback with Lal Salaam, after almost half a decade. Rajinikanth will be playing a cameo in his daughter's film. He will portray the character Moideen Bhai in the film. Well, that’s not it. The superstar has revealed that legendary cricketer Kapil Dev will share the screen space with him in Lal Salaam. Yes, the world-cup-winning captain will star in Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s comeback venture.

Rajinikanth tweeted a picture where he is having a candid chat with Kapil Dev. “It is my honour and privilege working with the legendary, most respected and wonderful human being Kapil Dev ji… who made India proud winning for the first time ever..Cricket World Cup!!! #lalsalaam #therealkapildev,” Rajinikanth tweeted. The pic has received more than 1 million views.

For Aishwarya Rajinikanth, it “was truly a moment of honour and blessing.” Reacting to her father’s tweet, the director wrote, “Was truly my moment of honour and blessing to have been a part to film this moment appa! You both were on fire! #thankful #grateful #blessed #lalsalaam.”

A week ago, Aishwarya Rajinikanth shared the first-look poster of her father’s character, Moideen Bhai, from Lal Salaam. In the pic, the superstar is seen in a kurta, red hat and sunglasses. Not to miss the actor’s style and swag. "#Moideenbhai...welcome!... #lalslaam cannot caption when your heart is racing!” read the caption.

Lal Salaam also stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in titular roles. Music maestro AR Rahman is also part of the project. Last year in November, AR Rahman gave fans a glimpse of his musical session with Aishwarya Rajinikanth. In the video, while AR Rahman was busy playing the harmonium, Aishwarya is seen admiring his craft. “Jamming with the most promising female Director @aishwaryarajini for #lalsalaam in Mumbai,” AR Rahman wrote.

The release date of Lal Salaam has not been unveiled yet.