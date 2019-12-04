Rajinikanth meets differently-abled artist Pranav

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth recently met a Kerala-based differently-abled artist named Pranav in Chennai. Pictures of Rajinikanth with the artist are doing the rounds on the Internet, and fans are in awe.

Pranav, who was born without hands, also presented a portrait of Rajinikanth to the actor-turned-politician. In one of the pictures, the superstar can be seen greeting Pranav by holding his feet.

The images have been flooded with comments by the fans.

One user wrote: "The real meaning of Humanity, Humble, down to earth is Rajini sir." Another one commented: "Such lovely pictures."

Pranav hit the headlines last month when he donated the amount he won through a reality television show to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for flood relief in the state.

He was then praised by the chief minister for his gesture.