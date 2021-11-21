हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao asks Patralekhaa to apply sindoor on his forehead in wedding video – Watch!

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who got married on November 15 in Chandigarh have now released a new video of their marriage. In the video, Rajkummar has asked his beloved wife to apply sindoor on his forehead. 

Rajkummar Rao asks Patralekhaa to apply sindoor on his forehead in wedding video – Watch!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are now married and the couple is leaving no stone unturned in order to woo their fans with their awe-inspiring chemistry. The duo who got married on November 15 in Chandigarh have now released a new video of their marriage.

In the video, Rajkummar can be seen standing at the mandap, and watching his ladylove Patralekhaa walking up to him on stage. 

In the backdrop of the video, Patralekhaa can be heard saying, “Raj, it's been 11 years but I just feel like I know you since a lifetime and not only this lifetime. I am sure it has been many lifetimes.”

 

The video was shared by Rajkummar on his Instagram account, he wrote, “US @patralekhaa
Sharing a glimpse of the most beautiful day of our lives with all of you.
Thank you @theweddingfilmer @devikanarainandcompany @storiesbyjosephradhik @anewknot..”

While Rajkummar also shared his views on his ladylove and said, “Honestly, it has been 10-11 years but it still feels like we've just started dating. We just love each other's company so much, we thought let's just do it. Let's just be husband and wife.” 

 

Later, Rajkummar places sindoor on Patralekhaa and between all the cheers, the former asks the latter to put sindoor on him and says, “tum bhi laga do” and Patralekhaa places sindoor to him. 

The video has been garnering a lot of appreciations from all the corners of the world. From their fans to their friends from film fraternity have been drooling over the post. 

 

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoPatralekhaaapply sindoorweddind diariesChandigarhViral video
