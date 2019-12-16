हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao condemns 'violence' towards students by police

Rajkummar's tweet comes after severe protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata.

Rajkummar Rao condemns &#039;violence&#039; towards students by police

Mumbai: Acclaimed Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao has strongly condemned the violence police have shown in dealing with students of Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University and Uttar Pradesh's AMU and said that violence is not the solution for anything.

Rajkummar, who has played a lawyer in the film "Shahid" and a journalist Deepu Sebastian in the movie "Aligarh", took to Twitter on Monday afternoon and said "citizens have the right to peacefully protest".

"I strongly condemn the violence that the police have shown in dealing with the students. In a democracy the citizens have the right to peacefully protest. I also condemn any kind of act of destruction of the public properties. Violence is not the solution for anything," he tweeted.

Rajkummar's tweet comes after severe protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act continued in different parts of the country, including Delhi, Assam, Hyderabad, Aligarh and Kolkata.

The contentious Act passed in the winter session of Parliament seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities coming from neighbouring countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.

 

