Rajnikanth’s birthday: Daughter Aishwarya pens a heartfelt wish on social media

New Delhi: Director-singer Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush uploaded a picture of her father Rajnikanth to wish him on his 70th birthday. Wishes poured in throughout the day from celebrities and politicians as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aishwarya posted a picture from her instagram handle of her father in a white kurta and dhoti. She captioned the post with words starting with the letter ‘R’ that describe him and ended the post with the #mydaddystrongest hashtag.

She said in her post “Rooted. Respect reaches you. Retro ... recent. Rocking effortlessly. Ready to roll ...RAJINIKANTH. Happy birthday Appa.”

Take a look at the adorable post below:

On the political front Rajnikath recently made an announcement about his political party. He revealed on 3 December that he will be launching his political party in January next year.

The actor was last seen in the film ‘Darbar’, which released earlier this year and now has ‘Annaatthe’, a tamil action-drama lined up directed by Siva.