हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajnikanth

Rajnikanth’s birthday: Daughter Aishwarya pens a heartfelt wish on social media

Actor Rajnikanth's daughter posted a picture of her father with a wish for him in the caption

Rajnikanth’s birthday: Daughter Aishwarya pens a heartfelt wish on social media
Credit: Instagram/ @aishwaryaa_r_dhanush

New Delhi: Director-singer Aishwaryaa R. Dhanush uploaded a picture of her father Rajnikanth to wish him on his 70th birthday. Wishes poured in throughout the day from celebrities and politicians as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Aishwarya posted a picture from her instagram handle of her father in a white kurta and dhoti. She captioned the post with words starting with the letter ‘R’ that describe him and ended the post with the #mydaddystrongest hashtag.

She said in her post “Rooted. Respect reaches you. Retro ... recent. Rocking effortlessly. Ready to roll ...RAJINIKANTH. Happy birthday Appa.”

Take a look at the adorable post below:

 

 

On the political front Rajnikath recently made an announcement about his political party. He revealed on 3 December that he will be launching his political party in January next year.

The actor was last seen in the film ‘Darbar’, which released earlier this year and now has ‘Annaatthe’, a tamil action-drama lined up directed by Siva.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RajnikanthRajnikanth birthdayRajnikanth's daughter Aishwarya
Next
Story

Sara Ali Khan shares pictures of 'stages of posing' with Varun Dhawan
  • 98,26,775Confirmed
  • 1,42,628Deaths

Full coverage

  • 7,12,98,626Confirmed
  • 15,99,608Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT26M16S

Taal Thok Ke (Special Edition): Will the solution come out through amendment?