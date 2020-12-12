हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth turns 70, PM Narendra Modi, AR Rahman, celebs wish Thalaiva

Rajinikanth is celebrating his 70th birthday today (December 12).

Rajinikanth turns 70, PM Narendra Modi, AR Rahman, celebs wish Thalaiva
Pic Courtesy: Twitter/@arrahman

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth, who will soon kickstart his official entry into politics, is celebrating his 70th birthday today (December 12).

Thalaiva, as this Tamil star is popularly known, is worshipped as God by his fans and his acting prowess knows no bounds. He has a film-career spanning 46 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the ‘Sivaji’ actor.

Check his tweet below.

Many film stars and filmmakers also poured heartfelt wishes for the actor.

Here are some of the heartwarming wishes.

 

Music composer-singer A.R. Rahman along with 70 other celebrities launched the common birthday display picture (CDP) of the superstar yesterday (December 11).

 

Putting speculations to rest, Rajinikanth had earlier this month announced that he will be launching his own political party in January next year.

Happy Birthday, Thalaiva!

