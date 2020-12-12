Rajinikanth turns 70, PM Narendra Modi, AR Rahman, celebs wish Thalaiva

New Delhi: Superstar Rajinikanth, who will soon kickstart his official entry into politics, is celebrating his 70th birthday today (December 12).

Thalaiva, as this Tamil star is popularly known, is worshipped as God by his fans and his acting prowess knows no bounds. He has a film-career spanning 46 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish the ‘Sivaji’ actor.

Check his tweet below.

Dear @rajinikanth Ji, wishing you a Happy Birthday! May you lead a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2020

Many film stars and filmmakers also poured heartfelt wishes for the actor.

Here are some of the heartwarming wishes.

Happy birthday to our one & only Super Star @rajinikanth sir #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth — Mohan Raja (@jayam_mohanraja) December 11, 2020

Happy birthday my dearest Thalaivaaaa!! May God bless you with long and healthy life.. And You bless us with your able Leadership & Miracles Very Very soon

Love you Thalaiva.. And this pic was taken by me..#Petta Velan #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/bw6jnOQyyQ — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) December 12, 2020

Music composer-singer A.R. Rahman along with 70 other celebrities launched the common birthday display picture (CDP) of the superstar yesterday (December 11).

Extremely privileged to release superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th Birthday CDP on behalf of his fans.

Wishing you a great birthday and good health!#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/SYWxRyOFqD — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) December 11, 2020

So excited and honoured to share the CDP of the living legend, @rajinikanth sir Wishing you an advance Happy Birthday #HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/1GvuKGxhlw — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) December 11, 2020

An inspiration and a personification of humility and generosity! Extremely honored to release our beloved superstar @Rajinikanth’s 70th birthday CDP#HBDSuperstarRajinikanth pic.twitter.com/Tzg4xlpBW8 — dulquer salmaan (@dulQuer) December 11, 2020

Putting speculations to rest, Rajinikanth had earlier this month announced that he will be launching his own political party in January next year.

Happy Birthday, Thalaiva!