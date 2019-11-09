close

Shah Rukh Khan

Rakhee teaches Bengali to Shah Rukh Khan at Kolkata International Film Festival 2019- Watch

New Delhi: The 25th edition of Kolkata International Film Festival 2019 was inaugrated in Kolkata on Friday. The event brought together the famous mother son duo of the 1993 hit film Baazigar, Shah Rukh Khan and Rakhee.

The event witnessed some sweet moments between the superstar and the veteran actress. In a video that is going viral on social media, Rakhee can be seen teaching some bengali words to Shah Rukh at the inaugration of KIFF.

She was heard reciting the lines of Rabindranath Tagore's evergreen song 'O Amar Desher Mati, Tomar pore thekai matha'. Watch the video:

Rakhee said the words out loud and asked Shah Rukh to repeat after her. The superstar happily obliged and gave their fans a priceless moment. Post Shah Rukh's sweet act, Rakhee hugged Shah Rukh tightly.

However, the actor said he had no clue about what all he said. "I have no idea what I have said. When I was doing 'Baazigar' with Rakheeji, and now... We've worked together in Baazigar. For me, it's just an excuse to stand close to the most beautiful woman in the world, so, thank you very much Rakhee ji," said IANS quoted Shah Rukh as saying.

 

