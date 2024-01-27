Rakul Preet Singh Posts Heartwarming Video From Dubai On Republic Day - WATCH

New Delhi: Actress Rakul Preet marked the occassion of Republic Day from Dubai. With a heartwarming video, Rakul made her fans happy managed to win hearts with her heartfelt tribute to the nation. The actress shared glimpses of her Republic Day festivities on social media, as she waved the flag in a white top and fitted jeans, paired with a floral blazer.

Rakul's celebration resonated with fans as she not only embraced the significance of Republic Day but also used the opportunity to express her love for the country. Taking to social media, Rakul wrote, “Happppy Republic Day to all the people #iaihind”

Now, the actress is gearing up for some of the most exciting projects in 2024 which include Made In India, and Indian 2 amongst many others.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. The two have been making headlines for quite some time with their dazzling appearances and PDA of their relationship. According to viral social media posts, the lovebirds are set to take their relationship to the next level. Rakul and Jackky are all ready to tie the knot in February.

According to Hindustan Times, "Rakul and Jackky are getting married on February 22, in Goa. They are being really hush-hush about it, as they want to keep the affair very intimate."

"They are really private people and want to keep the wedding also private.” In fact, they are enjoying a break before getting busy with the wedding festivities. Jackky is currently in Bangkok (Thailand) for his bachelor party. Rakul is also in Thailand, enjoying the break," the source added.