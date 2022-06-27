NewsLifestylePeople
RAM CHARAN

Ram Charan hosts dinner for Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati at his home - See Pic!

'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana host the 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' actors, Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati.

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

Trending Photos

On Sunday evening, along with Telugu superstar Venkatesh Daggubati and star heroine Pooja Hegde who happens to be Salman's co-stars in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali', the Bollywood superstar has turned up at Ram Charan's residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhyme (@alwaysrhyme)

Charan and his wife Upasana have hosted the three in a big way and they are said to have spent an amazing time. The pictures of them partying together, have taken the internet by storm.

It appears that 'Kick' actor Salman Khan is having a great time while filming a few movies in Hyderabad, including his next feature 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.'

He frequently appears in Hyderabadi celebrity gatherings, most of which feature Chiranjeevi or members of his family.

Apparently, he has become a regular guest at mega khandaan after recently he partied with Megastar Chiru and Universal hero Kamal Haasan at the former's residence.

