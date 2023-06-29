Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Karan Johar And Others Selected For Academy Membership

In a recent development that brings great pride to the nation, South actors Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and several other artists from the Indian film industry have received invitations to join the esteemed Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. This invitation extends to various categories, that includes actors, filmmakers, and other distinguished individuals. Alongside the inclusion of the RRR actors, the Academy has also extended invitations to other eminent personalities, including the Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani, lyricist Chandrabose, and filmmakers Shaunak Sen and Karan Johar.

As stated by the Academy, the membership selection process is based on “professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion, and equity.” Speaking on the same, Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang expressed pride in welcoming the artists and professionals into the membership.

They said that the individuals “represent extraordinary global talent across cinematic disciplines, and have made a vital impact on the arts and sciences of motion pictures and on movie fans worldwide.”

Indians invited to join the Academy in different categories this year:

1. Actors: Ram Charan and NT Rama Rao Jr

2. Cinematographers: K.K. Senthil Kumar

3. Music: MM Keeravani and Chandrabose

4. Production Design: Sabu Cyril

5. Directors: Mani Ratnam and Chaitanya Tamhane

6. Documentary: Shaunak Sen

7. Producers: Siddharth Roy Kapur and Karan Johar

8. VFX: Haresh Hingorani and PC Sanath

9. Production and technology: Kranti Sarma

Many other notable personalities like Austin Butler, Stephanie Hsu, Taylor Swift, Park Hae-il, and Ke Huy Quan have been also invited this year. The Academy has in total extended invitations to 398 distinguished artists and executives to join the organisation in 2023.

RRR's Oscar win

After winning an Oscar this year, the invite for joining as a member of the Academy comes as a significant step for the entire RRR team. The film, after creating a global sensation, won the Best Song at the 80th Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles.

Apart from that, the song also won many big awards on international platforms including the Hollywood Critics Association Awards and the Golden Globe Awards.