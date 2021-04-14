हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramadan 2021

Ramadan 2021: Sara Ali Khan, Aly Goni and others wish Ramzan Mubarak

Celebrities wish their fans Ramzan Mubarak through their social media handles.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The ninth month of islamic calendar Ramzan or Ramdan, which is considered to be the holiest among Muslims has begun and on Wednesday (April 14), Muslims will start fasting in India.
Our celebrities took to their social media accounts to wish their fans ‘Ramadan Mubarak’.

Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is currently vacationing in the Kashmir Valley with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mother Amrita Singh, wished her fans ‘Ramadan Kareem’ from Gulmarg through her Instagram stories.
Sounds of azaan can be heard in the background of the video that Sara shared from Baba Rishi, Gulmarg Kashmir.

Actress Hina Khan, shared a series of stunning photos in a beautiful yellow suit and wished her fans, “Ramadan Mubarak”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan)

Former Bigg Boss 14 contestant, television actor Aly Goni also shared a photo of himself on his Instagram stories, with caption, “DAY 1 Ramadan Kareem” and a moon and heart eyes emoji.

Former actress Sana Khan, who left showbiz in October last year and is now an avid Instagram blogger, shared a video post wishing her fans Ramadan Mubarak.

“Ramadan Mubarak May Allah Subhana wa taa’la grant us all sound minds,unshakable faith & good health in this blessed month of RAMADAN & FOREVER TILL HE WISHES,” Sana captioned her video post.

It is believed by Muslims across the world that in the month of Ramadan, Prophet Muhammad recieved his first Quranic revelations or messages from the god through angel Gabriel or Jibreel in the cave of Hira.

 

