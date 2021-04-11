हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan are Mast Qalandar’s of Kashmir, check out actress latest post!

Sara can be seen posing on a snow bike with brother Ibrahim standing behind her. The siblings looked dapper against the gorgeous snow capped mountains.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Sara Ali Khan never fails to give us major vacation goals, with her favourite travelling partner, brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. The actress's latest travel destination to beat Mumbai’s summer heat is cool and freezing Gulmarg valley in Kashmir.

The ‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ actress took to Instagram to share stunning photos from the Kashmir valley with brother Ibrahim on Saturday (April 10). 

Sara can be seen posing on a snow bike with brother Ibrahim standing behind her. The siblings looked dapper against the gorgeous snow capped mountains.

Sara wore a grey sweater with jeans and boots, Ibrahim was more prepared for the chilly weather in his navy blue and white jacket.
 

Sara captioned her post, “The chosen frozen.” Actor Saif Ali Khan’s sister and Sara and Ibrahim’s aunt, Saba Ali Khan, could not resist commenting on the beautiful photos.

“Stay safe n have a suuupppaaaah trip. Love.. from lockdown Mumbai... Lol Phups,” read the doting aunt’s comment.

Sara also shared a hilarious video of herself on her Instagram stories singing Mast Qalandar with professional qawwali singers in the background.  The 25-years-old self-mockingly captioned the video as, “Asli talent idhar hai (real talent is right here)”.

On the work front, Sara will next be seen in Anand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

