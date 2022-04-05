Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding GUEST LIST out, here's who is invited to the starry affair!

New Delhi: Star-crossed lovers Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are rumoured to be getting married in April and the buzz around their marriage is high as fans speculate where the wedding will take place, who will be invited and other juicy details about the festivities.

Well, wait no more because details on their guest list has emerged. As per a report by India Today, celebs including Zoya Akhtar, Arjun Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Anushka Ranjan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Karan Johar, Masaba Gupta, Varun Dhawan, Ayan Mukerji among others will be part of this joyous ceremony.

Ranbir and Alia have been dating for years now and their bond only seems to be growing stronger with time. Although they've been lowkey about their relationship on social media, Alia does express her love for her boyfriend RK once in a while, making their fans' hearts skip a beat.

Needless to say, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's family members including Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahini, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Mahesh Bhatt will also be present at the event to give their blessings to the to-be-weds.

According to reports, it has been learnt that Ranbir is set to host a bachelor's party ahead of his wedding. An India Today report stated that close friends Arjun Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Ayan Mukerji will be invited to the bachelor's bash.

It should be noted that their wedding date hasn't been confirmed and no official statement has been made either by Ranbir or Alia yet.